Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) will report ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the lowest is ($1.14). Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($4.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of ODT traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 65,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

