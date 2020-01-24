Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of OIS opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Oil States International has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oil States International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 61.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Oil States International by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

