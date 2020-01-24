Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old National Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers forecasts that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

