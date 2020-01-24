OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $1.63 Million in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHGE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 7,188,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

