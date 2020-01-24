Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $25.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMER. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,576. The company has a market capitalization of $686.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. Omeros has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 547.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

