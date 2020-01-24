One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered One Stop Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 381,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,087. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.11.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 396,234 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

