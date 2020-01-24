OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.18.

Shares of OCFT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 382,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,556. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit