OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.18.

Shares of OCFT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 382,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,556. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

