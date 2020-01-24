OneLedger One Day Trading Volume Reaches $377,473.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Kucoin and LATOKEN. OneLedger has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $377,473.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.54 or 0.05488632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026836 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00127875 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020043 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033999 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,745,974 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinEx and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

