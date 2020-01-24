Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $34,728.72 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 22,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,563.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

OPK stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.21. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 128,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 77,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 175,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

