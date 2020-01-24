Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 50,000 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,390.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 557,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.21. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter worth $67,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter worth $145,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

