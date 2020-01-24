Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $473.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.75 and a 200-day moving average of $352.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $476.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.43.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

