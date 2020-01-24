Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Schlumberger by 80.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

