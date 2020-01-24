Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 300 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $102.82 and a twelve month high of $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

