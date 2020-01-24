Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter worth $122,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $199.85 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.39.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

