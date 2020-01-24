O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $10.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $10.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.07.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $331.34 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.91.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.51, for a total transaction of $1,534,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,652 shares of company stock worth $34,559,738. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

