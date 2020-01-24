OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) PT Raised to C$5.50

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGI has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$4.11 and a 12-month high of C$11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.