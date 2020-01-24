Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Trading Up 1.8%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 993.75 ($13.07) and last traded at GBX 982.50 ($12.92), approximately 3,193 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 965 ($12.69).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 920.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 819.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.71.

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to generate consistently high absolute returns, whilst maintaining a low level of risk for shareholders. The Company principally invests in small and mid-size quoted and unquoted companies in the United Kingdom and the United States.

