OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report sales of $316.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.90 million and the highest is $319.00 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $303.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $119.00 price objective on OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $159,664.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $4,347,579.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,908,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,505. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.69. The company had a trading volume of 100,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.83.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

