OST Price Tops $0.0114 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. OST has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $138,251.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OST has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One OST token can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinsuper, Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.70 or 0.03193480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00202961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

