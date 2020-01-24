PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAGS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,181. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,113.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198,095 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 793.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $2,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

