Par Pacific’s (PARR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $21.51 on Monday. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $775,622.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,938.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curt Anastasio sold 51,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,309,010.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,121 shares of company stock worth $3,764,290 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 20,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,937,000 after buying an additional 88,209 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

