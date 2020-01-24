ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00006492 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $169,784.00 and $18.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00639937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007971 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00032014 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

