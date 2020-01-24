Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.50

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.50 and traded as high as $6.70. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 456,813 shares traded.

POU has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CSFB upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.00.

The stock has a market cap of $999.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

