Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.04

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.04 and traded as high as $33.78. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 20,165 shares trading hands.

PKOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $417.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,436 shares in the company, valued at $33,181,318.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $165,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 999,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,087,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $418,690. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

