Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) PT Set at €17.90 by Nord/LB

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.27 ($25.90).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 52-week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Analyst Recommendations for Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z)

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit