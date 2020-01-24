Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) PT Set at €17.90 by Nord/LB

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.27 ($25.90).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 52-week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.