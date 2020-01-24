Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys 110 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $3,024,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in AutoZone by 427.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in AutoZone by 261.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

AZO stock traded down $27.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,140.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,185.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,141.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $803.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.