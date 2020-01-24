Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.