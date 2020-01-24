Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys 62 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in Msci by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 1.3% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 13.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Msci by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.78.

MSCI stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,957. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $160.02 and a 52 week high of $283.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.70.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.