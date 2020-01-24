Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $18.92 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,710,000 after acquiring an additional 293,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,546 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 888,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,666,000 after acquiring an additional 592,957 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 873,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 216,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,460. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $114.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

