Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $3.96 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Entergy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 78.6% during the third quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 454,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,291,000 after purchasing an additional 199,776 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $130.74. 73,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $130.03.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

