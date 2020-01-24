Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $154.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.77 and a 1-year high of $155.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average is $137.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

