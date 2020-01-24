Patton Fund Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 1.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,056,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 984,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.34. 17,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,926. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $157.01 and a one year high of $278.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.58 and a 200 day moving average of $228.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

