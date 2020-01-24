Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.73. 2,016,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.