PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PCSB Financial has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of PCSB Financial stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.88. 4,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Research analysts expect that PCSB Financial will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PCSB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.