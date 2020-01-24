Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.26. 655,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $259.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.27.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.