Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.71.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $593.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $577.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $388.43 and a one year high of $598.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

