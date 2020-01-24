Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $82.80 and a 12 month high of $143.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.