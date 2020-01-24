Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 274.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.78. 439,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,984. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.90 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.56. The company has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

