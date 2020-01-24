Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,708 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,398 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after buying an additional 11,505,770 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of HP by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $162,681,000 after buying an additional 3,632,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 645.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 6,644,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,135,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,257,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Argus cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. 3,943,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,472,666. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

