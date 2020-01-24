Peel Hunt Lowers Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) to Hold

Peel Hunt cut shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Escape Hunt in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

LON:ESC opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. Escape Hunt has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 91 ($1.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

