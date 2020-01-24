Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RSA. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of RSA Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 614.75 ($8.09).

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 552.40 ($7.27). The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 559.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 546.08. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.83.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

