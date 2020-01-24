Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,459.49.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,486.18. 98,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,384.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,263.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,023.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

