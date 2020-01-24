Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEGA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of PEGA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.93. 243,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,925. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $343,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,867. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 352.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pegasystems by 54.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

