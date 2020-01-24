PegNet Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $23,156.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.03143735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,060,826,251 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

