Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $60.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAG. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

PAG stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

