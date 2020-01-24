Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $60.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAG. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.
PAG stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
