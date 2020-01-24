Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

PEBO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $35.16 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $732.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,829,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.