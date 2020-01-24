Perennial Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.08. 996,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.42 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

