Pesetacoin Achieves Market Cap of $182,500.00 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $182,500.00 and $3.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pesetacoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00632969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007953 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030269 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,324,934 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

