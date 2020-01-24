Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of PETS opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. Petmed Express has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $501.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PETS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Petmed Express in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

