Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on POG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Petropavlovsk stock traded up GBX 1.38 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 16.86 ($0.22). The stock had a trading volume of 64,085,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $558.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05. Petropavlovsk has a 1 year low of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.88 ($0.21).

In other news, insider Pavel Maslovskiy bought 17,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £2,262,000 ($2,975,532.75).

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

